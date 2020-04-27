Dax Raymond: Let go by Chicago
The Bears waived Raymond on Monday, Jeff Dickerson of ESPN.com reports.
Raymond spend much of the 2019 season on Chicago's practice squad, but he's now lost his spot on the roster after the team selected Cole Kmet in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft. The Utah State product will now look for another depth role elsewhere in the league.
