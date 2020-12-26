site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Dax Raymond: Let go by Green Bay
RotoWire Staff
Dec 26, 2020
Raymond was released from the Packers' practice squad Saturday.
The 26-year-old joined Green Bay's practice squad in early November but will part ways with the club ahead of Week 16. Raymond has yet to make his
NFL debut since going undrafted out of Utah State in 2019. More News
