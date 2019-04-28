The Bears are expected to sign Raymond as an undrafted free agent, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Raymond had one year of collegiate eligibility remaining, but he opted to test his luck in the NFL after catching 27 passes for 345 yards and two touchdowns in his junior season at Utah State. The Bears already have pass-catching tight end Trey Burton on the roster, so Raymond will have to compete for a depth role, which would likely focus on his blocking skills.