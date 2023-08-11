The Browns waived Baldwin (hamstring) from injured reserve with an injury settlement Friday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Baldwin reverted to the Browns' injured reserve list after clearing waivers and was slated to miss the entire 2023 campaign. However, the 2022 UDFA is now free to sign a new contract once he's able to pass a physical. Baldwin is expected to need 6-to-8 weeks to recover following surgery, and Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports that Cleveland would be interested in re-signing the Michigan product when he's back to full strength.