Baldwin reverted to the Browns' practice squad Monday, per the NFL's transaction log.
Baldwin spent the first 14 weeks of the season on Cleveland's practice squad before receiving his first game-day activation with David Bell (thumb/toe) and Jaelon Darden (coach's decision) both inactive Saturday against Baltimore. As a result, the practice-squad wideout went on to play 12 offensive snaps behind Donovan Peoples-Jones (51), Amari Cooper (48) and Michael Woods (41) and ahead of Demetric Felton (four). Baldwin also caught both of his targets for 25 yards during this limited playing time. The 23-year-old will now be eligible for two more elevations from the practice squad this season.