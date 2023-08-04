Baldwin was waived/injured by the Browns on Friday.
Baldwin suffered a "significant" hamstring injury in Thursday night's Hall of Fame Game and will revert to injured reserve once he clears waivers. He could eventually be cut with an injury settlement.
