Dayon Pratt: Heads to IR

Pratt (ankle) cleared waivers and was placed on injured reserve Saturday.

The undrafted rookie will have to wait until he's healthy again and reach an injury settlement with the Texans in order to look for a new team. His injury seemed serious, though, so that wait could be longer than Pratt prefers.

