Play

Dayon Pratt: Waived/injured by Texans

Pratt (ankle) was waived/injured by the Texans on Friday, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Pratt suffered the ankle injury in Saturday's preseason game against the Patriots, and it looks as though it is a serious injury. He'll likely end up on the Texans injured reserve after clearing waivers, where he won't be able to sign with another team until he is medically cleared to play.

Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
  • marcus-mariota.jpg

    Breakouts 2.0

    Heath Cummings has 12 breakout candidates for you, and he's even going to tell you exactly...

  • Jameis-winston-bucs.jpg

    Busts 2.0

    Every player has a price, but Heath Cummings says these 12 players have a price tag that should...

  • jameis-winston.jpg

    Podcast: Talking 2017 busts

    Dave is nervous about Lamar Miller and Heath sees a red flag with Jameis Winston. Find out...