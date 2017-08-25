Dayon Pratt: Waived/injured by Texans
Pratt (ankle) was waived/injured by the Texans on Friday, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Pratt suffered the ankle injury in Saturday's preseason game against the Patriots, and it looks as though it is a serious injury. He'll likely end up on the Texans injured reserve after clearing waivers, where he won't be able to sign with another team until he is medically cleared to play.
