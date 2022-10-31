The Chiefs signed Newsome to the practice squad Monday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.
Newsome will finally find a new home after being waived by the Bears in late August. The 2021 sixth-round caught two of his five targets for 23 yards over Chicago's final three games last season, and he compiled 75 punt-return yards over this span. Newsome's value as a speedster and return specialist may not be enough to crack Kansas City's deep corps of wide receivers this season, barring any serious injuries to this group.