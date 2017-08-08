Marlowe (undisclosed) was waived/injured by the Panthers on Tuesday, Max Henson of the team's official site reports.

Marlowe has only suited up for five NFL games in his two seasons in the league, but he was expected to be a valid depth safety in Carolina. There was no clear reveal of the injury he's suffering, and if he clears waivers, he'll revert to injured reserve.

