Dean Marlowe: Let go by Buffalo
Marlowe was waived Tuesday, Chris Brown of the Bills' official site reports.
Reside on the practice squad until Friday. Get promoted on a Saturday. Get bumped to a starter's spot Sunday and have a key role in a close win. Get cut 48 hours later so a 35-year-old quarterback can take your place. Such is life in the NFL for fringe players like Marlowe, who was waived so the Bills could make room for veteran Derek Anderson. The Bills like Marlowe and what he brings to the table, so we'll see if they try to bring the safety back to the practice squad.
