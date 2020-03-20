Dean Marlowe: Sticks with Buffalo
Marlowe has re-signed with the Bills on a one-year deal.
The Bills are set at safety with Jordan Poyer and Micah Hyde, but Marlowe knows the defense well enough to serve as a dependable backup and has proven to be a decent special teams player. His re-signing does leave the Bills' interest in veteran Kurt Coleman (now a free agent) in question, however.
