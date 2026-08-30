Patterson was waived by the Buccaneers on Sunday, Greg Auman of Fox Sports reports.

The wide receiver and local kid from Steinbrenner High School signed with Tampa Bay as an undrafted free agent out of Georgia Tech in May, caught six passes for 56 yards during a preseason game against Kansas City and generally impressed with his route-running ability. Tampa just has a deep receiver room led by Emeka Egbuka, Chris Godwin and Jalen McMillan. Patterson will likely join the Bucs' practice squad unless he's claimed by another team, per Auman.