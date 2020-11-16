The Broward State Attorney dropped all charges against Baker on Monday, Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News reports.

The State Attorney has, in turn, charged William Dean, an attorney for three of Baker's four alleged victims, with extortion for allegedly demanding Baker pay each client $266,000 in exchange for withdrawing their testimony against Baker. This case is complicated, but for the time being, Baker is off the hook for his May arrest for armed robbery. The league may still discipline Baker.