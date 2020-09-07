site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Deandre Baker: Let go by Giants
By
RotoWire Staff
Sep 7, 2020
at
4:27 pm ET 1 min read
The Giants cut
Baker on Monday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
The Giants are moving on from the 2019 first-round pick. Baker was charged with four counts of robbery with a firearm stemming from his May 16 arrest in Miramar, Fla., and he's currently on the commissioner's exempt list.
