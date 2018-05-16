DeAndre Carter: Heads to waivers
Carter was waived by the 49ers on Tuesday.
Carter spent the 2017 season on San Francisco's practice squad, so he'll be looking for a depth role elsewhere. The 25-year-old has already endured three years in the league but hasn't logged a snap.
