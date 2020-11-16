Carter was waived by the Texans on Monday, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.
The 27-year-old was removed from his duties as the kick returner and split punt returns with Will Fuller during Sunday's loss tot he Browns, and the Texans decided to part ways. C.J. Prosise handled kickoff returns in his place. Carter has one catch for eight yards, returned 12 kickoffs for 250 yards and 11 punts for 96 yards in nine games this season.
