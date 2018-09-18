DeAndre Carter: Let go by Philly
Carter was waived by the Eagles on Tuesday.
Carter was waived in order to create a roster spot for Josh Adams, who was signed from the practice squad to the active roster this week. The move is still a curious one, however, as the Eagles now have just three healthy wide receivers rostered after waiving Carter. The wideout caught just one ball for 10 yards across the first two games of the season.
