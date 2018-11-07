DeAndre Carter: Waived by Eagles
Carter was waived by the Eagles on Tuesday, Mike Kaye of NJ.com reports.
The Eagles were looking to add depth on their defensive line, and Carter was the odd man out. He only managed to haul in two receptions four 21 yards in eight games, as he was primarily a contributor on special teams. He is a candidate to join the team's practice squad assuming he clears waivers.
