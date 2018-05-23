DeAndre Goolsby: Waived by Detroit
Goolsby was waived by the Lions on Wednesday.
Goolsby signed with Detroit this spring after going undrafted out of Florida. He'll become an unrestricted free agent if he passes through waivers unclaimed.
