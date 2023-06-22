Hopkins is taking his time weighing offers from the Patriots and Titans, hoping to get more teams involved, Chris Mason of The Springfield Republican reports.

The two teams that have shown the most interest aren't especially likely to make deep playoff runs even if they add Hopkins to their currently undermanned WR rooms. The 31-year-old hopes to drum up more interest this summer so he can sign with a better team and/or receive more money than he's currently being offered. Hopkins has about five weeks to decide before NFL teams open training camp and practice again, though he can get his hands on a new playbook sooner if he signs earlier in the summer.