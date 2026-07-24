DeAndre Hopkins: In camp with Patriots as coach

Hopkins is attending New England's training camp in a coaching capacity, Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel revealed Friday, Doug Kyed of the Boston Herald reports.

Hopkins said earlier in the offseason that his preference is to play another season in the NFL, but the 34-year-old wide receiver may be starting to look for post-career contingencies as well. He had just 22 catches for 330 yards and two touchdowns on 39 targets across 17 regular-season games with the Ravens in 2025. The Patriots' current WR corps features A.J. Brown, Romeo Doubs, Kayshon Boutte, Mack Hollins, Kyle Williams and DeMario Douglas.