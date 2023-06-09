Hopkins is reportedly slated to meet with the Patriots next week, Evan Lazar of the team's official site notes.

The report relays that Hopkins, who was recently let go by the Cardinals, also plans to visit the Titans and potentially other teams in addition to the Patriots. If Hopkins ends up signing with New England, Lazar suggests that that the 31-year-old "would immediately give (the team's) offense a legit "X" receiver who would draw top coverage assignments, alter defensive game plans, and establish a proper pecking order in the Pats passing game." For now the Patriots' wideout corps is headed by JuJu Smith-Schuster, DeVante Parker, Tyquan Thornton and Kendrick Bourne, though if Hopkins entered the mix, it's possible that the team could consider moving on from either Parker or Bourne, according to Dakota Randall of NESN.com.