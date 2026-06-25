DeAndre Hopkins: In no rush to sign

Hopkins recently told SiriusXM NFL Radio that he's interested in playing another season but isn't in any rush to sign with a team.

Hopkins acknowledged that he's only a part-time player at this stage of his career, mentioning third downs and the red zone as areas where he can still contribute. He also said he doesn't especially care about playing in regular-season games and wants to help a contender make a playoff run. Hopkins turned 34 in June, after catching 22 passes for 330 yards and two TDs for the Ravens last season.