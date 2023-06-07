Hopkins is scheduled to fly to Nashville on Sunday for a visit with the Titans, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Pelissero added that the Titans aren't the only team speaking with Hopkins, who was released by the Cardinals at the end of May, but the wideout's impending visit shows the two sides have mutual interest. Hopkins and Titans head coach Mike Vrabel were together in Houston for a few years, but Vrabel was a linebacker coach and then a defensive coordinator, so they weren't working directly with each other every day. The five-time Pro Bowler has also publicly been connected with the Browns, Patriots, Bills, Chiefs and Giants.