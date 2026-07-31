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DeAndre Hopkins: On verge of move to coaching role

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Hopkins is expected to join Georgia Tech's coaching staff, Matt Zenitz of CBS Sports reports.

Hopkins is apparently ready to hang up his cleats and pick up a clipboard, transitioning from playing wide receiver in the NFL into a coaching role in the college ranks. If Hopkins is indeed done playing in the NFL, the 34-year-old wide receiver would finish his career with 1,006 catches for 13,295 yards and 85 touchdowns in 195 regular-season games split between the Texans, Cardinals, Titans, Chiefs and Ravens.

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