DeAndre Hopkins: On verge of move to coaching role

Hopkins is expected to join Georgia Tech's coaching staff, Matt Zenitz of CBS Sports reports.

Hopkins is apparently ready to hang up his cleats and pick up a clipboard, transitioning from playing wide receiver in the NFL into a coaching role in the college ranks. If Hopkins is indeed done playing in the NFL, the 34-year-old wide receiver would finish his career with 1,006 catches for 13,295 yards and 85 touchdowns in 195 regular-season games split between the Texans, Cardinals, Titans, Chiefs and Ravens.