The Cardinals released Hopkins on Friday.
A suspension and knee injury limited Hopkins to nine appearances last season, but his per-game numbers -- 7.1 catches for 79.7 yards and 0.33 TDs -- remained prolific. He now becomes a free agent two weeks before his 31st birthday and is instantly the top player on the post-draft market at any position. Prior to his release, Hopkins was scheduled for a non-guaranteed $19.45 million salary in 2023 and $14.92 million in 2024.
