Deandre Houston-Carson: Non-tendered by Chicago
Houston-Carson entered free agency Wednesday after the Bears declined to tender him a contract for 2019, freelance NFL writer Howard Balzer reports.
Houston-Carson played in 13 games with Chicago last season, accumulating 10 tackles while working mostly on special teams. The 25-year-old is unlikely to see meaningful snaps on defense no matter where he lands during the offseason.
