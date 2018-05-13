Smelter was waived by the Colts on Friday.

Smelter signed a reserve/future contract with the Colts in January, but was let go in favor of fellow wide receiver Kasen Williams. The 26-year-old spent the 2017 season on the 49ers' practice squad and will hope to latch on elsewhere for 2018.

