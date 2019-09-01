DeAndre Thompkins: Cut by Philadelphia

Thompkins was waived by the Eagles on Saturday.

Thompkins signed with the Eagles this past offseason as an undrafted rookie out of Penn State. If he clears waivers he'll be a free agent.

