The Chiefs will release Washington, Field Yates of ESPN reports.
With that, Darrel Williams and Darwin Thompson profile as the top backups to 2020 first-rounder Clyde Edwards-Helaire. Washington should be able to catch on as a complementary backfield option elsewhere in the coming days.
