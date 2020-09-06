Washington agreed to join the Chiefs' practice squad Sunday, kdk reports.
Washington failed to make an impact in training camp to secure a 53-man roster spot, but remained with the team. Washington could catch on as a complementary backfield option elsewhere should injuries or illness concerns arise.
