White (groin) was waived/injured by the Texans on Monday, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Assuming he clears waivers, White will revert to the team's injured reserve Tuesday. The Houston native will be stuck on IR through the end of the season unless he and the team reach agreement on an injury settlement.

