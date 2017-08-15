DeAndrew White: Gets waived/injured by Houston
White (groin) was waived/injured by the Texans on Monday, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Assuming he clears waivers, White will revert to the team's injured reserve Tuesday. The Houston native will be stuck on IR through the end of the season unless he and the team reach agreement on an injury settlement.
More News
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
Preseason: RB playing time battles
There's no need to overreact to one week of preseason football, but with running back competitions...
-
Sleepers: Better pick than Zeke
SportsLine's proven computer model simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and came up...
-
Miller, Hyde losing touches
Last year, Lamar Miller averaged 21.4 touches per game and Carlos Hyde had 18.8 touches per...
-
Mixon impresses most of rookies
The top rookies from the 2017 draft made their debut last weekend, and there was a lot to be...
-
Preseason action altering ADP
Players like Christian McCaffrey, Spencer Ware, Kelvin Benjamin and Kenny Golladay are rising,...
-
Podcast: Weekend winners
Recapping the first of week of the preseason, we tell you who is rising and who is falling...