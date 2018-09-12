White agreed to join the Panthers' practice squad Tuesday, Max Henson of the Panthers' official site reports.

White has had short stints with the 49ers and Texans, but has mainly bounced around practice squads for four seasons. He will now look to make an impression in Carolina.

