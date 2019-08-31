DeAndrew White: Let go by Panthers
White was cut by the Panthers on Saturday, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic reports.
A strong finish to the preseason wasn't enough to earn White a spot on Carolina's initial 53-man roster. He'll look to catch on as a depth receiver elsewhere in the league.
