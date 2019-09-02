White has been added to the Panthers' practice squad, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic reports.

White, who spent much of last year on Carolina's practice squad, was unable to make the team's 53-man roster despite a four-catch, 94-yard preseason finale. He'll hope to earn promotion over the course of this season, but failed to do so in 2018.

