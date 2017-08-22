Play

White (groin) and the Texans have reached an injury settlement, Aaron Wilson of The Houston Chronicle reports.

After clearing waivers, White landed on the team's injured reserve. His settlement with the team means he will be able to look for an opportunity elsewhere once he has recovered from his groin injury. The Alabama had a previous stint with the 49ers.

