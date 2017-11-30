The Texans signed White to their practice squad Wednesday.

White previously attended training camp with the Texans before landing on injured reserve in August to a groin issue. He was released on any injury settlement shortly thereafter, and now that he's apparently back to full strength, he'll return to the organization and provide an extra body at receiver in practices. It will likely take an injury or two to the Texans' wideout corps before White earns a promotion to the 53-man roster.