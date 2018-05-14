DeAngelo Hall: Retiring from football

Hall announced Monday that he is retiring from professional football, John Keim of ESPN.com reports.

With the announcement, Hall officially ends a historic 14-year NFL career, with each of the last nine seasons coming as a member of the Redskins. Hall finishes his career with 43 interceptions, five of which were returned for touchdowns, 11 forced fumbles and 15 fumble recoveries.

