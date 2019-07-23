De'Angelo Henderson: Cut loose by Jets
The Jets are cutting Henderson, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
The 2017 sixth-round pick had an uneventful rookie season in Denver and spent most of 2018 on the Jets' practice squad. His chances to earn a spot on the 53-man roster took a big hit in June when the Jets re-signed Bilal Powell.
