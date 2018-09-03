De'Angelo Henderson: Heading to New York
Henderson signed a contract to join the Jets' practice squad, Troy Renck of Denver 7 Newsreports.
Henderson didn't make the cut in Denver given the emergence of undrafted rookie Phillip Lindsay, but he'll now get a fresh start with a Jets organization in need of playmakers at the running back position.
