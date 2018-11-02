De'Angelo Henderson: Let go by Jets
Henderson was waived by the Jets on Friday, Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News reports.
Henderson was promoted from the Jets' practice squad last week but Elijah McGuire (foot) is set to return from injured reserve, ending the current need for an additional running back. Henderson could return to the team's practice squad, assuming he goes unclaimed on waivers.
