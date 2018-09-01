Henderson was released by the Broncos on Saturday, Nicki Jhabvala of The Athletic Denver reports.

Selected in the sixth round of last year's draft, Henderson only had nine touches in five games during his rookie season, but he at least entered training camp with a shot to earn a role in Denver's backfield committee. He then became expendable after undrafted rookie Phillip Lindsay emerged as one of the team's standouts during camp and the preseason. Lindsay could get some Week 1 snaps as the No. 3 RB behind Devontae Booker and Royce Freeman.