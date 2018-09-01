De'Angelo Henderson: Released by Broncos
Henderson was released by the Broncos on Saturday, Nicki Jhabvala of The Athletic Denver reports.
Selected in the sixth round of last year's draft, Henderson only had nine touches in five games during his rookie season, but he at least entered training camp with a shot to earn a role in Denver's backfield committee. He then became expendable after undrafted rookie Phillip Lindsay emerged as one of the team's standouts during camp and the preseason. Lindsay could get some Week 1 snaps as the No. 3 RB behind Devontae Booker and Royce Freeman.
More News
-
Broncos' De'Angelo Henderson: Seems to be expendable•
-
Broncos' De'Angelo Henderson: Quiet in preseason opener•
-
Broncos' De'Angelo Henderson: Catches OC's eye•
-
Broncos' De'Angelo Henderson: Healthy for training camp•
-
Broncos' De'Angelo Henderson: Dealing with oblique strain•
-
Broncos' De'Angelo Henderson: Full participant at OTAs•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Football: Biggest 2018 Breakouts
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft breakout...
-
Pre-Labor Day weekend ADP review
Jamey Eisenberg looks at the latest Average Draft Position data heading into a busy draft weekend...
-
Best values on CBS, ESPN and Yahoo!
Heath Cummings scours CBS, ESPN and Yahoo! ADP for the best values on each site.
-
Preseason Trade Chart
You don't have to wait until Week 1 kicks off to put your roster in better position to win!...
-
Draft Day Cheat Sheet
Everything you need to dominate your draft, right here in one place.
-
TE Tiers 5.0
When's the right time to draft a tight end? Whether you're chasing Gronk or seeking a streamer,...