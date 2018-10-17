The Jets cut Henderson from their practice squad Wednesday.

Henderson latched on with the Jets' practice squad after failing to secure a 53-man roster spot out of preseason with the Broncos. Looking for depth along the offensive line, New York parted ways with Henderson in favor of Dieugot Joseph. He's now free to sign with another practice squad.

