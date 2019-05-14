Yancey was officially waived by the Jets on Tuesday.

Yancey was originally re-signed by the Jets on the first day of 2019 after spending last season on the practice squad. The 2017 fifth-round pick hasn't played a regular-season game in his career. He logged 141 receptions, 2,344 yards and 20 touchdowns in 39 games in his college career for Purdue.

