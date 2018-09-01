The Packers waived Yancey on Saturday, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.

The writing was on the wall once the Packers selected three wideouts in April's draft, but Yancey will be a candidate to land back on the practice squad for a second consecutive year if he passes through waivers unclaimed.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • jerick-mckinnon.jpg

    Preseason Trade Chart

    You don't have to wait until Week 1 kicks off to put your roster in better position to win!...

  • NFL: Chicago Bears at Denver Broncos

    Draft Day Cheat Sheet

    Everything you need to dominate your draft, right here in one place.

  • andrew-luck.jpg

    TE Tiers 5.0

    When's the right time to draft a tight end? Whether you're chasing Gronk or seeking a streamer,...