DeAngelo Yancey: Cut loose by Packers
The Packers waived Yancey on Saturday, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.
The writing was on the wall once the Packers selected three wideouts in April's draft, but Yancey will be a candidate to land back on the practice squad for a second consecutive year if he passes through waivers unclaimed.
