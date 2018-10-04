Yancey agreed to sign with the Packers' practice squad Thursday, Rob Demovsky of ESPN reports.

Yancey was originally cut by the Packers on Sept. 1 after spending all of the 2017 season with the team. The Green Bay receiving corps is banged up with Davante Adams (calf), Randall Cobb (hamstring) and Geronimo Allison (concussion) all dealing with injuries. If any of the three miss Sunday's game against Detroit, Yancey could be a candidate to join the active roster.

More News
Our Latest Stories