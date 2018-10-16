Yancey was released from the Packers' practice squad on Tuesday, Josh Tolentino of The Athletic reports.

Yancey joined the Packers' practice squad a couple weeks ago with the Packers dealing with numerous injuries at wide receiver, so this could be a sign that both Randall Cobb (hamstring) and Geronimo Allison (hamstring) are on track to return after the bye week.

More News
Our Latest Stories