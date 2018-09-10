Deante Burton: Waived by Falcons

Burton was waived by the Falcons on Monday, Will McFadden of the team's official site reports.

A 2017 undrafted free agent, Burton has spent his entire professional career with the Falcons, with exception to Week 1's matchup against the Eagles wherein he made his NFL debut. Atlanta will hope for Burton to go unclaimed on waivers, so can be re-signed to the team's practice squad.

Our Latest Stories