Deante Burton: Waived by Green Bay
Burton was waived by the Packers on Wednesday, according to the team's official site.
Burton was cut in order to make room for running back Aaron Jones, who was activated from exempt status. Burton was claimed off waivers from the Falcons on Sept. 11 and was inactive for Green Bay's Week 2 game against the Vikings.
